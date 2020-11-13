BTS: Fan writes letter of thanks to Jungkook

A fan wrote an open letter to Jungkook, expressing her love and gratitude for the BTS member.

Jungkook is one of the BTS members most loved by ARMY, who on various occasions have dedicated their posts to him on social media. On this occasion, a fan from India dedicated some kind words to him.

Reena Rawat, a fan of the Korean singer, wrote a letter addressed to the singer, in which she expressed her love and gratitude.

“Jungkook, you are not just an idol to me, but the one who helped me through the difficult times that I am facing in my life. Your voice is so relaxing that a person can forget each and every pain just by listening to your songs. ”

“You are the brightest and youngest star in BTS and our ARMY fandom. I’ve never seen a person like you SOOO DOWN TO EARTH. Thank you for always being there for me through your music and beautiful life lessons. You are the definition of “PERFECTION” to me. You are the best and I had a great crazy time ”, the fan continued.

Jungkook is irreplaceable

I know it is not possible to meet you in person, but I will make sure to work hard and do whatever it takes to be able to see you one day. Just by seeing a smile on your face, I forget about my hard and bad moments.

“You don’t know, nut, how much we care about you. “KOOKIE, YOU ARE THE COZ OF ME (millions of people) EUPHORIA”.

Last but not least, the K-pop singer’s fan wrote, “Thank you BTS for teaching me to love you.”



