BTS: Fan thanks Jin for making him become an ARMY

Jin is the inspiration for millions around the world, and the reason why someone can become a fan of BTS.

BTS, one of the most important K-Pop groups in the world, are often the inspiration of their millions of fans, who call themselves BTS ARMY.

This huge fan base supports South Korean idols in everything and always helps them break various records for sales and music streaming.

It is enough to know that their latest single “Dynamite” became one of the band’s biggest hits, all thanks to their fans who were in charge of playing the video and the song on the various music platforms.

As we have revealed to you in Somagnews, the famous BangTan Sonyeondan are just a few days away from releasing their new album that will be called “BE”, and it is clear that ARMY is already prepared to give streaming without fatigue to each of the songs that bring the new production.

Jin was the reason why a person became ARMY

There are many reasons why someone decides to become BTS’s ARMY, but for millions, one of the inspirations will always be Jin.

The Pinkvilla outlet opened its platform to readers around the world, requesting letters addressed to their favorite Korean star. From BTS to Lee Min Ho and Song Hye Kyo, fans can express their heart in an open letter and appear on the platform.

That outlet received a letter from Cherilyn Rose Laguidong from the Philippines. She wrote the letter addressed to the BTS singer known as the Worldwide Handsome. And these were her words:

“Dear Jin Oppa, I am Cherilyn Rose Laguidong from the Philippines, who is really a fan of yours, to tell you this honestly, I was not a fan (ARMY) when you guys debuted, but you, Kim Seok-jin Oppa, got me.”

“You made me an ARMY and since then, I continue to watch those videos of you (BTS) especially of you Jin Oppa. I know for myself that I can’t contact him but I’m going to work hard for that, I’m always dreaming of seeing him in person, not just on screen. Saranghae Jin Oppa ”, he concluded.



