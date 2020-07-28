BTS faces a role of tissue in the new episode of …

BTS members spent epic moments playing tissue paper in the latest episode of RUN BTS !. In each of the RUN BTS! the boys put their physical and metal skills to the test in many dynamics, ARMY has incredible moments watching the 7 idols of the K-pop band coexist.

During the 110th episode of the RUN BTS! Show, the singers and rappers faced tissue paper, a lightweight material, but difficult to control, the members recorded the video at a Hyundai company car agency.

Jin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V, and Jimin used their best techniques to win and not throw the piece of silk to the ground. The first to face the role was Suga, the idol fell when losing balance.

On the other hand, Jimin used his flexibility talent not to throw the paper, but in the end he lost, the next Bangtan to try was Jin, putting it on his lips, the piece of silk did not want to separate from his face, having another attempt. LOL.

Kim Namjoon, the leader of BTS only managed to hold the silk in the air for a few seconds, but he did a very good job, Jungkook surprised his teammates by being one of the members in making the role float in the air for longer.



