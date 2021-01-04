BTS faced tough 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak

Thanks to COVID-19, the year 2020 was a series of cancellations and delays. It was unique in every way.

Difficulties felt at Billboard Korea, with the tough decision made the day before the event scheduled for Hip-Hop Live on January 31.

As the calendar moves towards 2021, the social distance between the audience and the musicians still continues.

As the unwanted isolation continued, more musicians sought to quench their musical thirst in their own way by making more music, performing live on social media, and constantly interacting with their members. fans through the virtual environment.

Bts

For music fans, in 2020, music was like a family you can’t visit and a friend they miss so much.

According to research by Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation, we saw a significant increase in streaming service usage throughout the year (33% for video and 32% for music), which shows us how much we depend on music.

Billboard Korea looked at the 52-week Billboard K-Pop 100 chart and selected some of the music that made us comfortable in this difficult time.

The popularity of CHANGMO’s “METEOR”, which peaked in late 2019, continued in 2020. “Start Over”, a soundtrack from the popular TV series Itaewon Class, has definitely helped many of us start a new one. an exciting start.

In the spring, Zico’s “Any Song” increased the fun of TikTok challenges, while others encountered a group of “old but good” from the hospital’s playlist.

The summer was without a real vacation but they took us on a retro tour with the SSAK3 and Refund Sisters. The exciting news of “Dynamite”, which went down in history when it reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, was like an oasis in the epidemic desert of 2020.

In addition to BTS, many other K-Pop artists also hit the global market this year, including BTS, Seventeen, NCT127, IZ * ONE, Twice, BLACKPINK, and Monsta X.

Some may ask for a “refund” in 2020, but the year was also filled with remarkable memories and records. Here is Billboard Korea’s list of records that caught our eye in a year unlike any other.

UI

There are songs that receive as much attention as the number 1 when the Billboard K-Pop 100 comes out every Tuesday; These are songs that firmly hold their positions on the list no matter what. IU and Paul Kim are artists who post such songs and constantly boast of their popularity.

Billboard K-Pop broadcasts 52 times in 100 years (52 weeks) and IU’s three songs “Love poem” (peaked at 8th place), “Blueming” (climbed to 3rd place). and “Through the Night” (peaked at number 22) on the list all these weeks.

Having a song for an entire year is an occasional thing, but recording three songs for 52 weeks is definitely a rare event.

In fact, Paul Kim would have the same victory as IU, but “So Long” was recorded in the last week of December and two songs were released to him, “Every day, Every Moment” and “Me After You”. “, on the table for 52 weeks.

Especially striking is that “Let’s Kiss First, Shall We Kiss First?” The soundtrack for a TV series called “Every Day, Every Moment” is still in the top 50 today, nearly two years after the show ended.

While TV shows often help put artists on the map, this is the opposite, thanks to the artist, the show is remembered longer than usual.

52-weekly charts in 2020

IU “Love Poem”, “Blueming”, “During the Night”, Paul Kim “Every day, every moment”, “After You I” AKMU “How can I love heartbreak, you are the one I love”

Beom June Jang “Your shampoo scent on flowers”

BTS “Boy With Luv”

TAEYEON “Four Seasons”

Red Velvet “PSYCHO”

Noel “Late Night”

Yerin Baek “SQUARE (2017)”

MAKTUB “TO YOU MY LIGHT”

Bts

The longest No. 1 on the Billboard K-Pop 100 is for BTS’s “Dynamite.” The boy band maintained their reign with the song for 17 consecutive weeks, including the last week of 2020 (the list dates from December 26).

The song also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Global 200, and the Global Excl. U.S. 200. BTS’s success doesn’t stop here.

“On”, excerpted from MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, released in February, was a success. With this album, BTS has the most No. 1 songs (2 songs) as well as the longest No. 1 song (20 weeks).

If it wasn’t for the success of “Dynamite” in the second half of 2020, the title of “Best Song” would have gone to IU and ZICO. They both stayed at number one for six weeks: IU with “eight” and Suga as the featured artist and ZICO with “Any Song.”

A total of 11 songs made it to the top this year and all still remain on the chart.

Songs No. 1 of 2020

BTS “Dynamite” (17 weeks)

IU “eight (with SUGA from BTS)” (6 weeks)

ZICO “Any song” (6 weeks)

SSAK3 “Beach Again” (5 weeks)

Gaho “Start over” (4 weeks)

BLACKPINK “How do you like that” (4 weeks)

BTS “ON” (3 weeks)

CHO JUNG SEOK “Aloha” (3 weeks)

Ch

angmo “METEOR” (2 weeks)

Bloo “Downtown Baby” (1 week)

OH MY GIRL “Nonstop” (1 week)

OH MY GIRL

Most Top 10, as you suggest, refers to songs that have reached the top 10 most of the time. In some ways, it is more challenging than being number one on the chart, as the song would have to be consistently popular.

And the song that made the cut is OH MY GIRL’s “Dolphin,” which was in the Top 10 for 21 weeks. One of the tracks on the NONSTOP album, released on April 27, “Dolphin” debuted at # 42 on the chart dated May 2 and rose to # 9 the following week.

According to chart experts at Billboard Korea, “songs with small fluctuations are more likely to stay on the chart longer than those that reach No. 1,” and “the fact that OH MY GIRL’s title track No. 1 ‘Nonstop’ is currently ranked lower than ‘Dolphin’ reflects this pattern very well. ”

The next Most Top 10 song is Hwasa’s “Maria” with a record 19 consecutive weeks after debuting at # 23 (on the July 4 chart). It is unfortunate to encounter a barrage of blows.

First he lost to BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” and then to SSAK3 for five weeks. After showing a downtrend, it found a second wind and finally reached No. 2 behind BTS’s “Dynamite.”

Although she was never the best, “Maria” proved to be a huge success by being in the top 10 for 19 weeks in a row.

Zico

Not all 1s are the same. We have songs that slowly made their way to the top, the ones that flew straight to the top, and songs that only briefly enjoyed the crown; Each leader has a different story based on how they got to the top and for how long. You can say that Zico’s “Any Song” was quite special in that regard.

It rose to number one immediately upon release (on the chart dated January 18), making it the only song to debut at number one this year. (BTS’s “Dynamite” entered the chart at No. 51 and then rose to No. 1) It is a notable success given that it was the week that other big hits like Yerin Baek’s “Here I Am Again” , Taeyeon’s “Dear Me”, and BTS’s “BLACK SWAN” were introduced.

What’s even more remarkable was that he stayed on top for six weeks amid these powerful hits.

Meanwhile, there are some songs that were unlucky enough to miss a No. 1 debut: IZ * ONE’s “PARTY”, BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls”, Return Sisters “DON’T TOUCH ME, and” Life Goes On. ” by BTS. ”.

We saw a wave of new K-Pop groups taking their first steps in the industry, including TREASURE, YG Entertainment’s biggest new act in four years, and aespa, SM’s newest girl group in six years, after Red. Velvet. Plan A Entertainment also introduced a new girl group, Weekly, for the first time in nine years after Apink.

Hitmaker Black Eyed Pilseung (Choi Kyu-sung and Radod) has joined the force and launched a girl group called STAYC. They also rated a mention of woo! Ah !, SECRET NUMBER, CRAVITY, P1Harmony, DRIPPIN, ENHYPEN and, of course, Pengsoo, who released “This is Pengsoo” in hopes of making it to the Billboard chart.

So how did all these new artists do this year? aespa, STAYC, Pengsoo, CRAVITY, and Kyoungseo successfully entered the Billboard K-Pop 100 with aespa debuting at No. 33, the highest position of any new artist ranked for the year. Aespa’s debut song also ranked 100th on the Billboard Global 200 just three days after its release, recording the highest position among debut songs by K-Pop artists, demonstrating worldwide interest in the new. group.

Meanwhile, STAYC’s “SO BAD” debuted at No. 90 on the Billboard K-Pop 100 and remained on the chart for four weeks, showing consistent popularity. Pengsoo debuted at No. 37 and lasted for two weeks on the chart, while CRAVITY’s “Flame” appeared for a week on the chart at No. 97. Kyoungseo, the only female solo artist to debut this year, released a remake of “Shiny. Stars “by Kiroy Y and entered the list at # 54.

Itawon class

An interesting fact about the K-Pop chart is that many of the top-ranked songs are soundtracks from popular TV series.

These include Itaewon Class, Crash Landing on You, and Hospital Playlist, which made the list for the first time. “So Long” from Hotel del Luna, “Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers” from Melo Is My Nature, “Should we kiss first?” “Every day, Every Moment” and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God “I’ll come to you like the first snow,” all remain popular even after the shows are over.

Itaewon Class and Hospital Playlist are the most successful of the group. Itaewon Class charted out six songs, including “Start Over” by Gaho, “Someday, The Boy” by Kim Feel and “Diamond” by Ha Hyun-woo. Twelve songs from the Hospital Playlist made their way onto the chart, including “Lonely Night” by Kwon Jin-ah, “Introduce me a good person” by Joy, and “Aloha” by Jo Jung-suk.

The most successful soundtrack is “Start Over,” which stayed at number one for four weeks.

“Aloha” did not have a bad time leading the list for three weeks. Hospital Playlist recorded the most songs and was well received by listeners of all ages for its remakes of popular ’90s hits.

Bloo

Seeing some of the older songs make their biggest “comeback” on the list definitely added more fun. Remakes of Rain’s “Gang,” Shin Hyo-bum’s “I Knew I Love,” and DEUX’s “In Summer” rely on the originals back in the spotlight, while other old hits garnered attention with the comebacks. artists.

Im Chang-jung’s most recent LP, Love Shouldn’t Be Hard on You, fueled many of their hits (“Love Again,” “Soju Hanjan,” “The Love I Committed,” “There has never been a day that loved. ”) And it earned him the opportunity to appear on Hidden Singer6, which also helped with the ranking. The biggest beneficiary of a TV show has to be Bloo’s “Downtown Baby”.

When Lee Hyori sang her song on Hangout with Yoo ?, she created a sensation and eventually saw the song debut at No. 6 on June 20. Next week I went to No. 1. It was the only “comeback” song to hit No. 1, and it stayed in the top 10 for eight weeks, making it the best “comeback” song of the year.

Standing Egg’s “Old Song” has also secured its position in the top 20, thanks to TV Chosun’s Romantic Call Center, where Lim Young-woong covered the song. After the show’s airing, the original version of Standing Egg debuted at No. 90 (on the chart dated August 15). Also, “The Wind

Lee Sora’s Blows “, released in 2004, made its first appearance on the chart in 16 years after the song appeared on Hidden Singer 6, while Sugar Man helped bring SeeYa’s hits from 14 years ago back to the chart. .

2020 comeback songs

Bloo “Downtown Baby”

RAIN “GANG”

Lim ChangJung “Love Again”, “Soju Hanjan”, “The love that I promise”, “There has never been a day that I did not love you”

SeeYa “Lovely Sweet Heart”, “Scent of a Woman”, “Crazy Love Song”

Shin Hyo Bum, “I knew I love”

DAY 6 “You were beautiful”

Lee Sora “The wind is blowing”

Deux “in summer”

Standing egg “Old song”.



