BTS explains how tall their daughters should be

The boys of BTS revealed the ideal height of their future girlfriend, could you be the perfect girl for the idols of BigHit Entertainment?

Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, RM and Jungkook form one of the most famous K-pop bands in the world, singers and rappers do not stop for a second, they have many activities such as interviews, promotions and other dynamics to live together with ARMY.

The group of the company Big Hit Entertainment has a presence all over the world, taking their music and the message of ‘Love Yourself’ to all the parts where their work is heard, they are also important figures in activism being the image of various social campaigns .

The members of the Bangtan Boys are currently very focused on their professional careers as musicians, producers, lyricists, models and actors, but surely at some point in their lives they will also want to feel fulfilled in other facets such as love.

Everyone has an ideal type of girl or boy, and BTS members are no exception. On different occasions, Korean pop idols have talked about the skills and looks they would like their future partner to have.

This time we bring you the ideal height of the perfect girlfriend of the members of BTS, the interpreters of ‘ON’ revealed the height they hope the girl of their dreams will have.

Jin

Kim Seok Jin has a very shapely body, the idol of the K-Pop group stated that the perfect height of his future partner is between 1 meter 60 centimeters and 1 meter 66 centimeters. Woow

RM

Kim Namjoon is an artist very focused on his career, but if love ever comes to him he would like his partner to be between 1.64 and 1.70, since RM is very tall we are not surprised that his partner must be of average height.

Suga

Min Yoongi is an idol with a very reserved character, but with the right person he feels comfortable. The idol represented by the company Big Hit Entertainment stated that his future girlfriend should be 1 meter 55 centimeters to 1 meter 60 centimeters tall.

J-Hope

The BTS rapper was forceful in his response, as he only gave a height of the girl of his dreams, the interpreter of ‘EGO’ mentioned that the height of his future girlfriend would have to be 1 meter 60 centimeters.

Jimin

The lovable Bangtan Boys singer said his future girlfriend’s average height is between 1 meter 59 centimeters and 1 meter 61 centimeters. We don’t know who Park Jimin’s partner will be, but we are sure that they will be one of the luckiest girls on the planet.

Jungkook

The Golden Maknae is a quite famous and popular artist in the world, the singer of the song ‘Euphoria’ thinks that a girl who measures 1 meter 61 centimeters is more than perfect for him.

V

Kim Taehyung stated that for him a height of between 1 meter 62 feelings and 1 meter 64 centimeters is ideal for his future girlfriend. The BTS singer would look adorable next to his girlfriend. Owww.



