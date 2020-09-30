BTS: Everything you need to know about Suga

This is all you need to know about Min Yoon-gi, who is better known as Suga or Agust D in BTS, a group in which he stands out as a rapper

Min Yoon-gi known by his stage name Suga or Agust D is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer who is a member of the K-pop group, BTS.

Suga lives in Hannam-dong, Seoul, South Korea. In 2018, he bought a $ 3 million luxury apartment located in South Korea, but continues to live in Hannam-dong.

What role does Suga have in BTS?

He is the main rapper of BTS, is also notable for his great contribution in songwriting, and is the top music producer among the members.

What is Suga’s former name?

As a solo artist, he released his first solo mixtape “Agust D” in 2016.

How many languages does Suga speak?

The singer speaks Korean and English.

the beginning

He attended Taejeon Primary School, Gwaneum Secondary School, and Apgujeong Secondary School.

He became interested in rap after hearing Stony Skunk’s “Reggae Muffin”, stating that it was different from anything he had heard before. After listening to Epik High, he decided to become a rapper.

At age 13, he began writing song lyrics and learned about MIDI. I was working part-time in a recording studio at 17.

From then on, he began composing music, rapping, and acting. Before being signed, he was active under the Gloss name as an underground rapper.

As part of the D-Town hip-hop team in 2010, he produced “518-062”, a song commemorating the Gwangju uprising.

When did Suga join BTS?

Originally joining the company as a music producer, Suga trained with Big Hit Entertainment for three years alongside members J-Hope and RM.

He made his debut as a member of BTS on Mnet’s M Countdown with the song “No More Dream” from his debut album “2 Cool 4 Skool”.

He has produced and written lyrics for a variety of tracks on all of BTS’s albums.

In October 2018, the President of South Korea awarded him the Fifth Class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit along with the other members.

Suga soloist

He released a free self-titled mixtape via SoundCloud on August 15, 2016. He decided not to release the project as a commercial studio album, describing it as the “feeling of being trapped in some kind of frame.” At this stage in his music he discussed issues such as his struggles with depression and social phobia.

Fuse TV rated it one of the top 20 mixtapes of 2016.

In 2017, Suga composed the song “Wine” for singer Suran, with whom he had previously worked for a single on his mixtape. In Suga’s studio, Suran listened to a draft of “Wine” and asked Suga for the song.

The song reached No. 2 on the Gaon Digital Chart and won Best Soul / R & B Song of the Year at the Melon Music Awards on December 2, 2017.

Suga also received the “Hot Trend Award” for his work on the track.

Suga relaunched his mixtape for digital purchase and streaming in February 2018. The reissue peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart, No. 5 on the Heatseekers Album Chart, and No. 74 on the Billboard Sales Chart. main albums.

It also caused Suga’s solo alias Agust D to reach # 46 on the emerging artists chart for the week of March 3.

Suga provided a rap feature for South Korean singer Lee So-ra’s song “Song Request,” which came out on January 22, 2019.

The song was written by Epik High’s Suga and Tablo, who also produced the song.

The song debuted at number three on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and number two on Billboard’s World Digital Songs Chart, with 3,000 downloads made in the United States.

On February 27, 2019, it was announced that Suga produced a song for Epik High’s Sleepless in extended play, titled “Eternal Sunshine.”

Why is Suga called Suga?

Suga’s stage name is derived from the first syllables of the term escort, the position he played in basketball as a student. It was suggested because it was pale and looked like it was very sweet, like sugar.

He adopted the alias Agust D in 2016 for his mixtape, which is derived from the initials DT, short for his birthplace, Daegu Town, and “Suga” spelled backwards.

Suga’s personality in music

He is responsible for writing, composing, organizing and mixing his material.

The Korea Music Copyright Association credits him with more than 70 registered songs. He is a pianist and produces hiphop and R&B music.

His lyrics involve themes that are “full of dreams and hopes”, conceived with the intention that his music becomes “the strength of many people”.

He cites Stony Skunk and Epik High as his inspirations for following hiphop music.

In particular, he credits the reggae-HipHop hybrid album Ragga Muffin (2005) and its title track for igniting his interest in the genre.

Fuse’s Jeff Benjamin said that Suga’s mixtape shows the star’s ear for hot productions, hardcore rap style, and how he can make his vulnerabilities a strength.

Other critics stated that “Suga’s storytelling performance in the music he creates breaks down the barrier of censorship and the sugar coating.”

In January 2018, Suga was promoted to become a full member of the Korea Music Copyright Association.

Beliefs, religion and philanthropy

In 2014, he made a promise to buy meat from his fans if he found success as a musical artist. Four years later, on his 25th birthday, he donated beef to 39 orphanages as an “ARMY”, named after BTS’s fandoms.

For his 26th birthday, he donated thousands of dollars to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation along with 329 BT21 Shooky dolls.

Suga has spoken openly about mental health and equality for the LGBTQ + community.

How old is Suga in Korea?

He is 27 years old in the Eastern era and 28 years old in the Western era.

What if someone leaves BTS?

Suga revealed what would happen if someone decided to leave BTS and in his statements made it clear that they are family and if anyone wanted to leave the group everyone will try to convince his to forget the idea. But if they can’t make his change his mind, I would give his all his support so he could be happy.

BTS fandom

One of the questions most asked by the singer’s fans is: what kind of relationship would you have with Suga? On social networks and on the group’s support pages there are hundreds of tests talking about the subject. In them are countless facts about Yoongi’s personality, statements and iconic moments in his career.

How many prizes does Suga have?

At the 2017 Melon Music Awards, he won the Hot Trend Award along with Suran for “Wine.” In a poll conducted by Gallup Korea, Suga was ranked 13th as the preferred idol of the year in 2017. In 2018, he was ranked 7th.

Everything you need to know about Suga

He is the second oldest and second shortest of the group.

His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Suga’s height: he measures approximately 1.76 centimeters and weighs 59 kilos, he is one of the members of BTS who have less weight.

What is Suga’s favorite food? meat and Korean dishes.

Suga’s favorite color is black.

Suga’s favorite number is 3.

He has listed Tazza and Inception as his favorite movies.

He wanted to be a firefighter, basketball player, and musician when he was younger.

It used to be terrible with English. (He can read, write and understand it very well. However, he gets shy while speaking).

When he was in school, he won several basketball games and when he was a trainee, he played basketball every Sunday.

He chose his stage name because he used to be a guard when he played basketball (shoo • gua).

“Suga”, also the deviation of the word “sugar” from its CEO because he is pale and his smile is sweet.

“They called me Suga because my skin is pale, I am pretty when I smile and because I am sweet. I chose this name because I want to promote sweetly,” Suga assured.

He is generally most stressed from midnight to 6 a.m. and does not dislike it.

He doesn’t really like crowded or noisy places.

The BTS members said that if Suga wasn’t human, he would be: a turtle (Jungkook), Leon’s coach (Jimin), the baseball player’s third batter / hitter (V), Candy (J-Hope), and a rock (Jin)

His role models are Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, Lil Wayne, and Hit Boy.

He can play the piano.

He has a male dog named Min Holly.

If I chose who Min Holly should date, I would choose RM’s dog, Rap Mon.

In Run BTS Episode 11, he played as Yoonji, a transfer student.

His parents used to have a restaurant.

He is a very good cook.

He has slept about 20 hours before.

He is good friends with various idols, such as Monsta X’s Kihyun, Super Junior’s Heechul, and even Epik High’s Tablo.

He mentioned that he would like to become someone who discovers young talents and guides who say talent on the DVD Love Yourself Tour in Seoul. Multiple newbies have mentioned that he contacted them or sent them flowers and support.

RM stated on Run BTS that Suga recently started learning Judo.

He likes the character of Kumamon, and the reason he likes him is because he thinks Kumamon looks stupid.

The first album he bought with his own money was an Eminem album.

Jimin considered him a grandmother.

Many fans call him ‘Tsundere’.

His production studio is called ‘Genius Lab’.

He has a total of 5 ear piercings. (2 on the right and 3 on the left)

His favorite type of weather is where one can wear short sleeves during the day and long sleeves at night.

He is seen sleeping a lot due to long hours of work in his study.

He wants to reincarnate as a rock in his next life.

He has been open about depression and social anxiety in his lyrics, interviews, and in the documentary series Burn the Stage. He hopes that talking about this will help remove some of the stigma and normalize. You have had to choose between food and transportation costs, as you often did not have enough money to pay for both. Sometimes when he wrote songs and sold them, they didn’t pay him.

What things does Suga like? Sleep, quiet places and places without people.

What things does Suga not like: dancing, noisy places, and crowded places.

His hobbies are lying down, playing basketball and games, reading comics, and taking pictures.

He has a driver’s license.

He wanted a tattoo at one point. However, he changed his mind due to wanting to do charity work in the future.

He is bad at Japanese. However, he has been studying it quite frequently and has improved a lot.

His personality is quite straightforward.

When he was younger, he wanted to become an architect.

His motto: “Let’s live while having fun. Making music as your hobby and doing it as work is different.”

Write and compose songs daily. Write even when in the waiting room, in the car, or in the bathroom.

When he has a problem, he talks to RM because their age gap is small and they have things in common.

He comes from a poor family. In an interview, he revealed, “After debuting, I went back to the dorm and sat there staring blankly. I couldn’t believe it, a child from a poor family in Daegu could do it. ”

His favorite drink is Iced Americano.

For him, his charm is the smile in his eyes. He is also proud of his legs, as he says they look feminine.

When asked what he would steal from the other members, he said that he would steal one thing that money cannot buy: Jungkook’s age.

All of the BTS members chose Suga as the sweetest member in the Fandom school interview.

He almost stopped being in BTS in the early days, when the group didn’t have a scheduled debut date.

Has the highest tolerance for alcohol among members. He can handle liquor quite well.

His character BT21 is a magical cookie named Shooky. He is the smallest of the BT21 characters.

Suga’s Look: Of all the hair colors he has tried so far, his favorite hair color is black because it is his natural color, although he said he liked some of the lighter colors.

Suga and Jimin are the same height, however, Suga is considered taller than Jimin due to a difference of just 1 cm.

His solo artist name ‘Agust D’ is ‘Suga’ spelled backwards and ‘DT’ or ‘D-Town’ means Daegu Town.

When asked which member he would take on a desert island for three years, he chose Jimin.

He had an accident while making deliveries on his bicycle when he was a trainee. A car hit him at an intersection and his shoulder sank. He revealed that he hid his injury from the company out of fear and anxiety that he would be let go as he was working part-time to earn money to pay for college while he was an apprentice and was injured. He told the rest of the members that he simply hurt his shoulder falling down the stairs. He eventually told the company that he offered to help him pay his tuition. This incident is mentioned in his song The Last, from his mixtape.

Among the group members, Jimin’s voice is Suga’s favorite.

He likes spending more time with J-Hope, because he is cheerful and brightens up Suga’s mood very quickly.

If you were on a date, you wouldn’t have an ideal type when it comes to looks, but your partner has to share your passion for music. “I focus on personality and atmosphere. I don’t have an ideal type.”

He is very introverted and likes to be to himself most of the time. However, when he is with the other members, he is much more outgoing.

His Spotify playlist is called: SUGA’s Hip-Hop Playback

In a 2013 Vlog, he said that he would like to become a DJ on a radio show.

I’d date Jin if I was a girl.

Habits: Nail biting.

What does Yoongi’s name mean? ‘Shine’ or ‘Shine’ in Korean.

Suga’s Pet

Min Holly or Holly is a brown “Toy Poodle” dog that belongs to Suga.

It is a male dog even though it has the name of a girl. He lives with Yoongi’s brother, he is an adorable dog who is very close to his owner.

Suga once stated that he is not the type of person to like dogs, but he ended up loving Holly.

“When I think of Holly, my heart hurts. Because I’m not usually the type of person who likes dogs. But I ended up liking his,” he said.

Jimin also once said that when Suga sees Holly, he says with a cute voice “Come here, come here”, which is hard to imagine of Suga due to his personality.

Suga and his awards during 2020

Suga, a member of the BTS boy band from South Korea, has come to second place in the ranking of the “100 Sexiest Men in the World”. Suga debuted as part of the seven-member band BTS in 2013 and currently ranks second on the list of the ‘100 Sexiest Men in the World’ with 33.62% of the votes (228,289 votes). The 27-year-old idol ranks first among the K-pop stars to make the list. Meanwhile, Xiao Zhan leads with 41.59% (282,390 votes).



