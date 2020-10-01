BTS: Everything you need to know about Jin

Are you a BTS fan? So this is what you should know about Kim Seok-jin, who is better known as Jin in the famous group.

Kim Seok-jin known by his stage name as Jin is a South Korean singer and songwriter, he is one of the vocalists of BTS. Kim Seok-jin was born on December 4, 1992, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. His family consists of his mother, father, and older brother.

While in high school, SM Entertainment discovered Seokjin on the street, but declined the offer at the time, believing it to be a scam.

Initially intending to be an actor, he attended Konkuk University and graduated with a degree in art and acting on February 22, 2017.

He is currently enrolled in graduate school at Hanyang Cyber ​​University, pursuing studies in other areas besides music.

Musical career

Jin was scouted by Big Hit Entertainment for his looks while walking down the street. At the time, Jin was studying acting and had no experience in music.

On June 13, 2013, Jin made his debut as one of the four vocalists in BTS with his debut album “2 Cool 4 Skool2.

Jin released his first co-produced song, a solo single from the Wings album titled “Awake,” in 2016. The song reached number 31 on the Gaon Music Chart and six on the Billboard World Digital Singles Chart.

In December 2016, he released a Christmas version of “Awake” on SoundCloud.

On August 9, 2018, Jin’s second solo “Epiphany” was released as a trailer for BTS’s upcoming compilation album Love Yourself: Answer.

The song was described as a “pop-rock melody construct” by Billboard and contains lyrics that discuss self-acceptance and self-love.

The full version of the song was eventually released as a track on Answer, reaching number 30 on the Gaon Music Chart and four on the Billboard World Digital Singles Chart.

In October, the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, awarded him the Fifth Class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit along with other members of the group.

Jin soloist

Jin collaborated with fellow BTS member V on the song “It’s Definitely You,” released as part of the original soundtrack for Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

He also teamed up with BTS member Jungkook to sing and release an alternate version of “So Far Away,” a song from BTS’s Agust D Suga’s self-titled mixtape. Jin’s solo versions include Ra.D’s “Mom.” , “I Love You” by Mate and “In Front of the Post Office in Autumn”, originally by Yoon Do-Hyun in 1994.

They were released on SoundCloud on May 7, 2015, December 3, 2015, and June 7, 2018, respectively.

He has also made several appearances as a co-host for Korean music award shows, such as Music Bank and Inkigayo.

On June 4, 2019, Jin released his first independent song “Tonight” as part of the BTS Festa 2019 event, an annual event celebrating the anniversary of the band’s debut. The acoustic ballad was composed by Jin along with Big Hit Entertainment record producers Slow Rabbit and Hiss Noise.

The lyrics, written by Jin and BTS leader RM, are inspired by Jin’s relationship with his pets. The song was met with generally positive reception, with praise directed towards Jin’s vocals and the song’s laid-back atmosphere.

Jin is a tenor and can play guitar and piano. His singing voice has received generally positive reviews, gaining recognition among other musicians for his vocal strength.

Journalist Choi Song-Hye, who writes for Aju News, noted that Jin’s vocal stability stood out on BTS singles like “Spring Day” and “FAKE LOVE,” while his emotional range stood out on songs like “Jamais Vu. “, off the BTS mini-album“ Map of the Soul: Persona ”.

Hong Hye-min of The Korea Times described Kim’s “tender, sad, free-spirited” voice as the featured element in the solo ballad “Epiphany”, while critic Park Hee-a stated that he “sings the emotions more sentimental “of all Love yourself: answer alone.

Members of the Grammy panel described Jin’s voice as a “silver voice” in the 2019 novel BTS: The Review by Kim Young-dae, due to his stable breath control and strong falsetto.

Influence

In 2018, he was ranked the 11th best-known idol in South Korea, through data collected by analytics company Gallup Korea.

Philanthropy

In December 2018, Jin made significant donations to the Korean Animal Welfare Association to celebrate his birthday, purchasing food, blankets, and plates for the organization.

On the same day, he donated 321 kilograms of food to the Korea Animal Rights Defenders (KARA), another Korean non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare.

Since May 2018, Jin has been a monthly donor to UNICEF Korea, requesting that his donations be private at that time.

They were finally publicized after joining the UNICEF Honors Club in May 2019 for donating over $ 100 million around $ 84,000.

Personal life

As of 2019, he lives in Hannam-dong, Seoul, South Korea. In 2018, Jin bought a luxury apartment in South Korea with a value of $ 1.7 million.

Despite owning an apartment, he continues to live with the BTS members in Hannam-dong. Also, he and his older brother opened a Japanese-style restaurant in Seoul called Ossu Seiromushi in 2018.

Pets

Jjangu

Jjangu was a white “Maltese” dog that belongs to Jin. Unfortunately he passed away on September 28, 2017.

Jjangu was a male dog and lived with Jin’s parents. On September 28, 2017, Jin posted on BTS’s official fan cafe that Jjangu had passed away. Jjangu had been with him for 12 years. Every time Jin visited his family home (where Jjangu lived), he would post about him. Jjangu and Jin were close and Jin and his family loved him very much.

Odeng and Eomuk

Odeng and Eomuk were gray and white “Black Beauty” sugar gliders that belonged to Jin, their names mean fish cake.

They were gifts for Jin from his parents, he showed them for the first time on BTS Comeback Show – DNA. They used to live with BTS in their bedroom, but due to their constant trips abroad, their parents took care of them.

In 2018, Eomuk passed away and Jin brought a new sugar glider named Gukmul to accompany Odeng. In 2019, Odeng passed away due to an altitude accident.

Jin and his sugar gliders are close as they live together and he is their owner. They have been with Jin for almost a year and have built a good relationship with him.

Jin said that his family really loves them, his mother takes a shower and talks to them every day, his father gives them apple slices, and his brother cried with joy when they touched his hand.



