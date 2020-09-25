BTS event in Fortnite: Where to Watch Dynamite online

We tell you at what time, when and how to watch BTS’s concert in Fortnite live and live online presenting their new Dynamite video clip.

The K-pop group BTS will give a concert at the Fortnite Master Party at dawn on September 26 (Spanish time). This event belongs to Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Below we tell you all the information of interest about it, such as how to see it live, where to see it online, and the dates and times:

Fortnite: how and when to see BTS’s concert at Fiesta Magistral

As we can read on the official Fortnite blog, from Epic Games, the BTS concert in which the choreographed version of the Dynamite video clip will be presented can be enjoyed on September 26 at 02:00 CEST. We leave you several dates and times in different Spanish-speaking territories:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 02:00 on Saturday, September 26

Spain (Canary Islands): 01:00 on Saturday, September 26

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 23:00 on Friday, September 25

United States and Venezuela: 10:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25

There will be a second broadcast of this event, in case for any reason we cannot attend the first:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27

Spain (Canary Islands): 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 11:00 am on Sunday, September 27

United States and Venezuela: 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 27

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 09:00 on Sunday, September 27



