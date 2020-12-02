BTS, ENHYPEN, TXT and more for year-end concert

BTS, TXT and company will hold an online end-of-the-year concert, the “Big Hit Label 2021 New Year’s Eve Live” will connect various fandoms through music and will pay tribute to singer Shin Haechul.

The K-pop agency is ready to undertake a new project with the artists who work under their label. It has been a great year for Bangtan’s career and nothing better than closing 2020 with a celebration full of music, camaraderie and remembering those who were before the new generations.

Through their official social networks, BigHit shared the trailer for their annual concert “2020 New Year’s Eve Live”, a musical project that will feature performances by the company’s soloists and K-pop groups, including BTS. The concept of this show will be “We Are Connected”, in order to connect fans, music, artists and previous generations through music.

The first reports indicate that collaborations with foreign artists will be carried out, in addition, it will be a long-term project, that is, it will be carried out annually and will pay tribute not only to great important figures of Korean music who passed away, but to those that were relevant during that time period, AR technology will also be implemented.

BIGHIT AND BTS TO CELEBRATE THEIR FIRST ANNUAL CONCERT

According to the teaser released, the artists confirmed as part of the BigHit Label 2021 New Year’s Eve Live line up will feature performances by BTS, TXt, EHNYPEN, GFriend, UN’EST, Lee Hyun, Bumzu, and the late Shin Haechul, an Former Korean rocker who will be the first honoree by idols.

The online concert will take place on December 31, there is no price information yet and it will be broadcast on the Weverse platform. The idea is to merge time, space and generations of idols to remind musicians that they are no longer or have done something in the industry.

By 2020, BTS and company will perform performances inspired by the repertoire of Shin Haechul, who will share the stage with the artists through a hologram created by AR technology. The guests will also present part of their K-pop hits one by one, on SEVENTEEN it is not known if they will be part of the concert, as Pledis is still their subagency.

