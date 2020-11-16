BTS: Emotional moments that made Jungkook cry

Jungkook is one of the most sensitive members of BTS and he showed it in these moments where he could not hold back his tears.

The boys of BTS are now enjoying their incredible success. What they have achieved today was not so easy. The equal contributions of each member and their immense talents have elevated them to such great heights.

BTS is now the leading group among K-Pop band groups. The boys have made their dream come true with hard work, but today we will talk about Jungkook.

One of the seven children, Jungkook, is always on our minds for his all-time cheerful demeanor and that adorable little smile.

The K-pop singer has won millions of hearts with his talent. Now he is considered a true fashion inspiration.

Jungkook is really so attractive and handsome. He has a million girls in love with him.

Jungkook’s sensitive moments

But you know, Jungkook is very emotional and doesn’t like holding back tears. Whether on stage or relaxing with his fellow BTS group members, Jungkook has been caught during his emotional breakdown.

One of the times Jungkook cried was when he missed his mother, and that was one of the sweetest things about him.

Jungkook has joined a different bond with his mother. She has always viewed her mother as her best friend. She told everyone how tightly she hugged her mother on graduation day.



