BTS dominates this month’s idol brand reputation list

The members of BTS demonstrate their popularity as an idol group, but they also achieve it individually. If you are a K-Pop fan, you have surely heard about brand reputation, these are lists that evaluate the popularity of groups and idols among fans, mainly by their presence on social networks thanks to the response they generate in internet users. The result for the month of September has already been revealed and the guys from BTS showed their strength.

Although Bangtan Sonyeondan has remained at the top of the group charts, now that the results for individual idol reputations were revealed, we were also able to appreciate how the members of the Big Hit Entertainment group manage to shine solo.

These results are possible thanks to the interaction and presence of the fans on social networks, so these idols continue to climb in the positions.

THE POSTS OF BTS MEMBERS ON THE BRAND REPUTATION LIST

Each action of the members of the group in their social media accounts causes a revolution due to the attractiveness they have in front of the fans, who will not hesitate to celebrate each achievement and goal achieved, as well as enjoy the fun moments, recommendations and any activity of these talented guys.

That is why out of the top 15 spots on the individual idol reputation list for the month of September, the members of BTS ranked 7. WOW!

Although it is not about continuous places, this is a great achievement for ARMYs, who will undoubtedly continue to support them at all times.

The places on the list that the boys occupy this month is the following: Jimin in position 1, V in 4 followed by Jungkook in 5 place, RM in place 8, Jin in 10, Suga in 12 and J- Hope at 13.

Jimin, who ranked first in this contest on the networks, is a short time away from celebrating his birthday. The projects for this talented idol have already started, we will tell you what it is about.



