BTS: Does RM have a SECRET project? Attention ARMY!

BTS’s RM could be preparing a big surprise for ARMY, is it a new collaboration?

RM, the leader of the boy band BTS, has caused a great furor on social networks, as they have revealed that the famous 25-year-old South Korean rapper could be preparing a new musical collaboration to pamper the ARMY, will this year be the launch ?

And it is that everything arose from the statements of Rina Sawayama, who revealed some details about a new secret project she has with the member of the K-Pop band, so that in addition to the expected launch of Dynamite, she also has other plans in the music.

We remember that a few days ago RM from BTS drove the ARMY crazy by announcing what his new look looks like, because due to some photographs, the girls were fascinated with the style of the leader of the South Korean boy band, as he looks more handsome than ever.

Will BTS’s RM have a new collaboration?

The BTS member is such a charming boy and very dedicated to music, so his fans have been eager to know what plans RM has in mind, as we remember he has had musical collaborations with various artists.

During an interview with HEAT, Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama revealed that she has been working with RM, as the artist confessed that she has had contact with the leader of the South Korean band and that they have written a song, which has intrigued the ARMY.

ARMY goes crazy with RM projects

BTS’s RM could be planning a big surprise for his fans regarding his music, as the leader of the K-Pop band has extraordinary vocal talent, although at the moment the BTS member is fine-tuning the details for the long-awaited release. of Dynamite with the other members.

The leader of the boy band continues to surprise the girls, because we remember that he has had a shocking look change, and now that it was revealed that he has a secret project, ARMY will be aware of his new plans, do you think RM will launch a new one collaboration this year?



