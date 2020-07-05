BTS does not accept gifts from their fans for this reason

Find out why BTS members no longer receive gifts from fans. Big Hit Entertainment revealed the reason why BTS idols no longer receive presents from their fans .

Many fans of the K-pop often express their love with gifts and cards for your favorite artists, some companies of entertainment if they allow idols receive these presents, while others for various prevent circumstances conflict and do not accept gifts from followers.

On this occasion we will explain that Big Hit Entertainment only receives letters from fans and does not allow the boys to BTS receive other items from their fans, the business of entertainment change its rules because of some events .

WHAT HAPPENED TO BTS AND WHY DOES BIG HIT NO LONGER ALLOW BOYS TO RECEIVE GIFTS FROM FANS?

Big Hit Entertainment and n 2019 announced in the fancafe of BTS only receive cards for idols in their facilities and mailboxes gifts, and not allow boxes or packages, if fans leave other items, the company would take care of disposing of them.

WHY DID BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT MAKE THIS DECISION?

The boys of BTS received thousands of gifts every day, but many did not meet the specifications of the company , and the company did not want BTS idols to take risks by not having the certainty or control of what was in the gifts .

The measure was implemented for the safety of the 7 members of BTS , since several people who were sending presents could have been anti-fans posing as followers of the K-pop group, in order to harm them.

SASAENGS:

Another reason why fandom gifts are no longer received , is because the BTS boys are constantly harassed by sasaengs and the agency does not want to expose their artists to any mishap.

WHAT OTHER MEASURE DID BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT DECIDE TO IMPLEMENT?

Within the report, it was specified that the company was going to remove people who stayed to sleep or camp outside the company building, in order to avoid any incident and prioritize the privacy of Jin, Jimin, Suga, J- Hope, V, RM, and Jungkook.

What do you think of the measures Big Hit Entertainment decided to implement?

