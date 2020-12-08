BTS does a lovely unboxing of their BE album

The boys of BTS presented a funny video where they showed the surprises that they included in the album of ‘BE’, took the opportunity to comment on their ideas about the project and revealed some details about their latest record material.

BTS returned to the world of music on the right foot. On November 19, the band released the studio album ‘BE’, the artists promoted with the title track ‘Life Goes On’, a song with lyrics of hope and strength.

The MV of ‘Life Goes On’ exceeded 181 million views on the YouTube platform and was placed within trends; the record material and its tracklist entered the best places on the international music charts.

A few hours ago, through the YouTube channel BANGTANTV, they published a 28-minute video in which the idols of the Big Hit Entertainment agency were dedicated to showing the articles containing the CD ‘BE’, the singers and rappers of BTS made a very complete review of photos and surprises of their official merchandise.

BTS PRESENTED ARMY AN INTERESTING AND FUNNY REVIEW OF BE

The first to appear in front of the camera were Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope, the stars began by browsing through the exclusive photo book of ‘BE’, they commented on the poses and how good they looked during the photoshoot.

They revealed the special postcards for the album, the members of the band painted their deepest ideas and included them as a gift inside the package. The posters are articles that could not be missing within ‘BE’, on the back of the image they wrote their thanks.

RM, Jimin, and V remembered all the accomplishments they made with their comeback, such as their entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Taehyung explained that ‘BE’ is one of his favorite projects, ARMY enjoyed different photos of him and his fellow members.



