BTS: Did V delete his Instagram photo because of Jin’s comment?

The members of BTS have new interactions through Instagram, and this time one of them caused curiosity among the fans, as V deleted some photos that he had uploaded after Jin’s comment.

Through Instagram we can see a little more about the members of BTS, since they joined this social network, they have shared more of their tastes and adventures with their fans in photos, videos, stories and even comments that they leave with each other. .

V is one of the most followed idols on this platform, in record time he was reaching millions of followers on Instagram, accumulating many likes and breaking marks of many other artists and influencers at a surprising speed.

All the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan have the great support of ARMY in their personal accounts, also Jin has been flooded with likes and followers on IG, and although sometimes he still experiments a bit with this platform, it is fun to see him discover his functions.

What happened between Taehyung and Seokjin on Instagram? V had uploaded some photos that everyone loved, but what Jin told him, caused him to delete them, why did he delete his post?

JIN’S COMMENT MADE V DELETE HIS PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM, WHAT HAPPENED?

Taehyung had uploaded a photo of him to Instagram, in this he was simply seen posing while it was snowing, ARMY did not hesitate to fill it with likes and then we could see a conversation between Jin and V; this was what it said:

Jin: OMG, it’s a picture of Boyfriend Material

V: Don’t make fun of it, it’s a sad picture, my picture is even sadder because of hyung. My dream is to make a material boyfriend photo.

After the comments, Taehyung deleted all the comments and in the end he decided to delete the photo as well, now it only lives in our memories, even though Seokjin expressed that it really looked like a ‘boyfriend material’ photo, Tae didn’t think the same and for I’d better delete it :'(.

WHY DID V REMOVE HIS PHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM?

Taehyung had always uploaded photos of ‘Boyfriend Material’ for ARMY to Twitter or Weverse, but one day, the idol confessed that it was getting harder and harder to take these types of photos, maybe that’s why he thought they wouldn’t like that last photo and Jin commenting made it worse for him :c.

Perhaps V will soon be encouraged to upload more of his photos, ARMY appreciates them and always sees new facets of this BTS member in them.

