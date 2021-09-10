BTS Debuts ‘Permission To Dance Challenge’ With ARMY From Around The World

BTS made a compilation of their fans’ YouTube Shorts. This Friday the video of BTS, “Permission To Dance Challenge” is available, in which they compiled the videos of the ARMY who published their YouTube Shorts dancing to the song and the result was quite emotional.

In the clip you can see people from all over the world, of different ages, alone, with their loved ones, imitating the dance steps that Jimin, RM, V, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, and J-Hope perform in their music video. In the end the result is Mexicans, Europeans, Americans, Asians, religious nuns, children, adults and many more dancing to the same rhythm.

The music video for ” Permission To Dance Challenge ” takes place in space and is seen by an astronaut; all the dances were framed by the purple color representing BTS.

The clip has achieved more than 5 million views in just a few hours and many reactions from the ARMY.

BTS has not stopped in 2021 and plans to continue giving content to the ARMY. Just a few days ago it was confirmed that the reality show of the K-Pop group will return and already has a release date .