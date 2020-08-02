BTS debuts new custom emojis for Dynamite

BTS is ready to take over Twitter with Dynamite’s new custom emojis. The group will make a musical explosion with their pre-release, the countdown continues to decrease the hours and minutes to reveal various surprises for their comeback, are you ready? We tell you all the details.

BTS has already revealed the first teaser for “Dynamite”, their new song, and ARMY positioned the hashtag #BTS_Dynamite on world trends. Twitter has become an important platform for promoting K-pop and as a way to connect people around the world in one place.

In addition to revealing the name of their upcoming single, BTS also debuted new custom emojis that you can use to support them during the comeback. You just have to write the following to appear on your cell phone:

The emoji designs are 2 versions of the official BTS logo and for Dynamite it is a kind of fireworks explosion. The group is looking to take over social media once they release their song, it is not yet known if they will have MV, worse ARMY will let everyone know that BTS is back.

The new hashtags are in pastel pink, the same one they used for “Map of the soul: PERSONA”. Fans bid farewell to the past era to welcome “Dynamite,” a retro concept that takes up its origins as “Bulletproof Boys.”

If the emojis do not appear, you can try updating the Twitter app on your cell phone or closing the application and logging in again so that you can start using them. Remember that you can follow the countdown on the official BTS site.



