BTS debuts latest group teaser for Dynamite

Check out BTS’s third promo teaser images for ‘Dynamite’. August 21 is a date highly anticipated by ARMY around the world, as the boys of BTS release their first single in English ‘Dynamite’, the song marks the beginning of the new comeback of the idols.

Many teasers have been revealed over time, today, through all the official social media of the K-pop band, Big Hit Entertainment published the second group photo of BTS for the release of ‘Dynamite’ .

The Bangtan Boys appear with the same looks as in the first photographs, with a retro and super comfortable style, but with a great visual proposal as only Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga know how to do it.

Immediately, BTS’s second group photo for ‘Dynamite’ began to receive the love of network users with ‘I like you’ and thousands of shares, demonstrating once again the impact of the band.

There are several aspects of BTS’s Group Teaser Photo 2 that attract attention, in the image the singers and rappers appear in a very colorful restaurant, the boys pose very confidently on the bar of the establishment.

Another surprise for netizens was that the photos of the group’s social media profiles were changed and now the group image appears, welcoming a new musical era for BTS. Woooo.

Fans of the K-pop band expressed their excitement and first impressions of the second group photo with the hashtag # 3rdDynamiteTeaser, Internet platforms were flooded with comments about the upcoming premiere of the Bangtan Boys.



