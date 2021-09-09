BTS Debuts Choreography for Butter Remix With Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

BTS shows us their best steps together with the rap of Megan Thee Stallion. All versions of Butter earned a spot on our playlist and BTS’s most recent remix already has its own choreography, do you want to memorize it?

The surprises continue for BTS fans , these talented idols have made their popularity clear and also spoil their fans with different content, this time they show us a new dance routine that we love from the beginning.

Channel BANGTANTV on YouTube was updated with a new video with an expected performance that accompanies the melody of Butter , did you see it ? There is no doubt that the voice of Megan Thee Stallion and the steps of Bangtan Sonyeondan are a great combination and here we tell you why.

BUTTER FEATURES A NEW BTS PERFORMANCE

The clip begins with some of the group formations that we have already seen before but the screen stands out for showing the video in a small size, everything changes when Megan’s voice appears.

It is then that the HYBE idols appear in white outfits and accompany the rapper’s verses with new steps for this renewed and exciting version.

J-Hope , Jungkook and Jimin are in charge of showing the dance routine, which they captured with great energy and encouragement for all their fans. The idols that make up the sub-unit 3J received very good comments and compliments for their dance and timing skills, what did you think of this choreography?