BTS dazzles with Ralph Lauren outfits for Japan magazine

Ralph Lauren dressed the BTS members for their latest photoshoot for GQ Japan in their October 2020 issue. The Bangtan Boys have had a very busy and active few months since the premiere of ‘Dynamite’ in August, the idols planned many activities to unveil their first song in English and which marks their return to the stage.

The performers of ‘ON’ are known for their incredible way of dressing, in awards galas, presentations and other group dynamics, they always wear incredible looks that have an original proposal.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and RM were invited to star on the cover of GQ Japan magazine in its October issue, the rappers and singers doing their best poses to shine in the post.

The artists of Big Hit Entertainment, for their photo session in GQ Japan magazine, used outfits from the famous fashion house Ralph Lauren, an American brand that is characterized by its classic, formal and elegant style. The K-pop idols wore the Polo Ralph Lauren line which is a collection full of distinguished garments such as jackets, pants and shirts.

Suga, Jungkook and Jin wore black suits, while Park Jimin wore a dark gray suit, J-Hope looked very professional in an aviator style jacket and Kim Taehyung gave ARMY an outfit with a three-piece tailored suit vest and plaid jacket.

A few hours ago, all Ralph Lauren’s social networks published several images of the Bangtan Boys for GQ Japan and ARMY’s reaction was immediate, as they asked the clothing company to make a collaboration with the boys. How about?

The photo of the Bangtan Boys on Ralph Lauren’s Twitter already has more than 100,000 likes, 32,000 retweets and thousands of comments from Internet users who expressed how good the BTS members look.

On the brand’s Instagram, the three posts with the idol photoshoot already have more than 30 thousand likes, the fans of the K-pop band left messages of love and support in the comment box, demonstrating the power and popularity of the performers of ‘Mic Drop’.

If you want to learn more about the creative process to make the looks of the idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment, we invite you to visit: The stylist of BTS reveals his experience working with them.



