BTS crowned TIME Magazine Artist of the Year

TIME magazine selected the most influential people of the year who surprised with their success, so the idol group of Big Hit Entertainment made their way into the contest, BTS is now the Artist of 2020.

Like every end of the year, the magazine based in the United States made an analysis of those people and groups of people who had a great impact over the previous 12 months. When it comes to music, we know that BTS has managed to win the love and support of fans around the world, but this time it shone more than ever, earning recognition.

BTS is not only the biggest K-Pop act on the charts. They have become the largest group in the world.

In the interview they had for said medium, RM revealed that 2020 will undoubtedly be an unforgettable year, since for the group it represented both the best and the worst in different aspects. Recall that the world tour they had scheduled had to be postponed and, in some cases, canceled due to the risk of contagion, however, the idols conquered Billboard with their musical hits.

We slowly climb on our way, so it seems we grew up together. And we know each other on a deeper level.

The magazine mentioned in its social networks how this year the idol group released multiple record materials and broke various records, which today places them as deserving of TIME’s recognition.

BTS ‘FEELINGS ABOUT SUCCESS IN THE WORLD

RM thinks that this is a good time for both them and the world to reflect on what K-Pop is, since in their opinion the creativity and emotions they want to convey should not be limited by what some people consider it to be. outside of this genre, as happened with the release of Dynamite as it was a melody sung entirely in English.

On the other hand, Jimin revealed that the ones who gave them strength and joy throughout the year were the fans, being together as a team and being able to do what they love the most, creating music as part of their day to day and of course, being those that gave hope to others, for which Jin thanked everyone who listens to his music, because it is because of them that everything that lives is possible.



