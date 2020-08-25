BTS could release their new album in September

BTS could be planning the release of their next album, know all the details about their comeback in September and the release date.

The Bangtan Boys prepare new surprises for their fans. After the successful premiere of ‘Dynamite’, the members of the K-pop band surprised the music world with a very funny and retro-inspired track, which aims to brighten the hearts of ARMY in the midst of the pandemic that is raging. to humanity.

The most recent song by BTS showed that they are one of the most popular bands on the planet, reaching the best places in world chats and becoming a trend in different social networks.

‘Dynamite’ is a different single, because in addition to sending a message of happiness to the fans of Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Suga, RM and Jungkook, it is a melody completely in English, it is the first work of the band in this language, despite its international fame.

The single is a taste of what will come in BTS’s next album, which is one of the most anticipated albums of this 2020, ARMY is more than excited about the revelations of the concept, songs and other details that enclose the new CD of the Bangtan Boys.

A recent report released some important dates for the Korean entertainment industry, the list shows the comebacks that Korean pop bands and soloists plan for the coming months, in September the name of BTS appears, so rappers and singers their album could be released next month.

V also appears in said information and the idol would be working for his debut as a soloist with a mixtape, which has not yet been confirmed the name or under which musical style he will make his solo presentation on stage. Woooow.

The members of BTS would be presenting a very creative and ingenious new project that, combined with their talents, will be a record material worth remembering, ARMY will show all their love and support.

What do you think of the next premiere of BTS? We are sure that the loyal fans of the Big Hit Entertainment group will love the idea of ​​reliving the emotions of the previews, the promotional images, the individual and group teasers, even the premiere of the official MV.



