BTS could postpone their military enlistment until age 30

BTS members are required to fulfill their mandatory military service, but the timing of their enlistment remains under discussion.

Each country has regulations for its inhabitants and South Korea is no exception. One of the responsibilities of all the men of that country is to join the army to fulfill a military service that lasts around two years. Although this rule applies to everyone, BTS may have the possibility of postponing their enlistment date, we tell you why.

Many drama actors and K-Pop idols are required to stop their activities completely while performing their service, just as anyone else outside of the artistic medium would, however there are certain conditions that allow for an exemption, could BTS get a?

Unlike some sportsmen, K-Pop idols can’t help but go to the military, but Bangtan Sonyeondan’s boys could postpone their enlistment date thanks to their success around the world.

After BTS became the first Korean artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s weekly chart for the Hot 100 in the United States, the possibility has been raised that these Big Hit Entertainment idols could delay their enlistment until the age of 30 years.

Generally, the age limit for Korean men to start their military service is 28, but in some cases, there is the possibility of applying for special permits.

While it is not a certainty that the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan will get a chance to postpone their enlistment, it will also be up to the members and the company to choose the best time to fulfill their service.

While the topic is still under discussion, BTS fans have expressed their support for idols no matter what the path in front of them is.

