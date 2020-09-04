BTS could be nominated for the 2021 GRAMMYs

BTS has waited for their GRAMMY nomination and their opportunity could come very soon. The Big Hit Entertainment idol group continues to achieve success after success, however, among the goals that the BTS members have pending is to obtain a GRAMMY Award nomination. This wish could come true in the next edition of the ceremony, we will tell you why.

Throughout the year, music experts pinpoint potential groups and artists who could be nominated for the next GRAMMYs, though not all of them are selected, if you present an idea of ​​those who could be part of the awards.

This is how Billboard shared an article mentioning 18 artists who could earn a GRAMMY nomination and BTS joined these candidates.

In this article, the good results that the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan have obtained after their most recent releases this year are highlighted, noting that ON and Dynamite have qualities to enter the list of nominees as best performance of a Pop Group.

But that’s not all, since according to this article, BTS has enough potential to enter the list of artists competing for the Best Record category.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for a new comeback that could premiere very soon, as Florist Smeraldo has shared a new track about the upcoming music release.



