BTS conquers the 2020 FNS Music Festival with Dynamite

The Bangtan Boys put on a colorful and retro show during the 2020 FNS Music Festival, the Big Hit Entertainment band conquered the hearts of viewers with ‘Dynamite’. Watch the performance of the singers and rappers here.

The K-pop boy group had a 2020 full of activities and interactions on a global level. Recently, BTS came back with new record material, they promoted ‘BE’ with the title track ‘Life Goes On’, which reached # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Japanese Fuji TV station organized the FNS Music Festival, as every year, the line up was full of music stars, the event could not miss Beyond The Scene and they presented themselves with great joy.

The 2020 edition of the FNS Music Festival was held on December 2 and was broadcast through the different Japanese television channels. BTS did the performance of ‘Dynamite’, the group’s first English single.

BTS SHOWED THEIR RETRO STYLE WITH DYNAMITE AT FNS 2020 MUSICAL FESTIVAL

The set for his show was a very striking art gallery, the walls were in yellow and red tones, the paintings that hung on the walls showed landscapes such as a large open field, a sunrise and other natural scenes.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and RM’s outfits were navy blue suits with a white shirt and slightly flared pants, the idols’ shoes were formal, patent leather shoes with some elegant details.

Bangtan Sonyeondan conquered the audience with his interpretation of ‘Dynamite’, although Suga did not attend, his companions chose to leave the track with their audio, the rapper’s voice knocked down all over the place.

Through the YouTube channel BANGTANTV, they published the official video of their boy group show at FNS Musical Festival 2020, the clip of ‘Dynamite’ exceeded 500 thousand views in a short time, ARMY gave their support and admiration to BTS with more of 300 thousand likes.

K-pop represents a huge source of income for the South Korean economy, the 7 members of BTS have a very important role for the finances of their native country. OMG!



