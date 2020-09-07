BTS congratulates on the award at the Music Awards

ARMY received an award honoring their loyalty to BTS, and group members sent a special message to their followers

iHeartRadio revealed the winners of its annual awards and ARMY won a very important award within this competition. This recognition also gave them a very special congratulations from the BTS members, we will tell you the details below.

The 2020 edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards was carried out in a slightly different way than in previous years, but that did not prevent the music, the artists of the moment and the fans of the same to get some recognition for their hard work.

It was at this award show that ARMY was crowned #BestFanArmy, all thanks to the support they constantly show Big Hit Entertainment idols for any project these guys undertake.

But this award was not the only thing that BTS fans received, as the Bangtan Sonyeondan members sent a special message of congratulations to their followers.

In a clip posted by iHeartRadio, Suga, V, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin expressed how much fans mean to them, pointing out that it is ARMY who makes everything possible. The K-Pop group also said that the music and performances they prepare are always for their fans, so they also thanked them for enjoying the music as much as they did.

This is not the first time that ARMY has won this award, as the fandom obtained such recognition in two previous editions of the award. In this way, BTS fans became the #BestFanArmy chosen for the third year in a row.

BTS’s music has brought great achievements to the K-Pop group and its fans, but in addition, this group has contributed significantly to the South Korean economy.



