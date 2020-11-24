BTS chooses the members who fight the most in the group

No one better than BTS idols to describe the character and personality of their groupmates, we will tell you which of the members argue more often.

After the premiere of BE, the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan surprised their fans with more about the preparations for this comeback, from photoshoots to special videos and interviews, it was in one of these talks that the idols revealed who the members of the group are. group that fight the most, although fortunately it has never been something serious.

The Big Hit Entertainment singers spoke to Esquire magazine about their new record material, the ways in which each one excels, and the relationship they have as a group and friends.

BTS BOYS DESCRIBE THE EVOLUTION OF THEIR FIGHTS

When Jimin mentioned V as one of his best friends, comments from his teammates were present to point out that they are the ones who argue the most, but the duo disagreed and pointed out that it has been a long season since they last fought. time.

After revealing that they hadn’t argued for about 3 years, the idols pointed out that Jungkook and Jin are currently fighting, indicating that they always start out as a joke.

