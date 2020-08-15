BTS changes its appearance with these fun filters

The boys of BTS went back years in time with this filter, see how idols have fun looking like babies. Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga spend precious moments behind the scenes, behind the scenes of each concert, the boys of BTS coexist in a very comfortable way, like a family.

Very few times ARMY around the world can see what happens with the Bangtan Boys while they wait their turn for a show or in the moments of rest within their busy tours.

The BTS MEMORIES 2019 DVD was released, in the different exclusive images and videos the BTS idols revealed some fun and unforgettable aspects of their dynamic as bandmates and colleagues.

Within MEMORIES 2019 the rappers and singers of Big Hit Entertainment enjoyed their free time taking special selfies, their selcas were given a touch of good humor with a very special filter.

Jungkook, the youngest of the group, portrayed his peers with a photo filter that transforms people into babies, the K-pop idols went back years in time and looked like adorable little children.

While the ‘Golden Maknae’ took photos of V, Suga, and J-Hope, his other classmates laughed at the idols’ childish looks. Suga opted to use more mature infiltrator and took pictures of her bearded companions. LOL.



