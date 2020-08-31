BTS celebrates Jungkook’s birthday with adorable message

BTS’s maknae is turning his birthday and Jungkook wrote a very special message to celebrate. BTS’s Twitter account joined Jungkook’s birthday celebration. The idol born in Busan, South Korea, is turning 23 years old and the affection of her fans has been present, but the member of the K-Pop group also shared a special message.

Recently, a collage with pictures of the Bangtan Sonyeondan members was posted on Twitter, Jungkook is in the center and the seven members of the group are holding a gold star that reads ‘Happy Birthday’ on a white ribbon.

Kookie has a birthday hat on him head, but under it there is a sign with a note that he wrote himself, being a message to herself that he wanted to share during the celebration of one more year of life.

The message says:

Thank your parents! Say ‘thank you for giving birth to me’. Also, thank ARMY! They are people who gave you happiness.

The tweet also included a funny description that him classmates probably gave him, it reads ‘Jungkook should be happy no matter what, okay?’

The BTS vocalist has been surrounded by displays of affection through all the media that his fans found to celebrate this idol, recognizing his talent and good personality that have characterized him since his debut.

This celebration has led Jungkook to break a new record due to the number of projects that were organized in honor of his birthday, can you imagine how many there were?



