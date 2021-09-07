BTS ‘Butter’ is back in first position on Billboard and is officially the ‘Song of the Summer’!

After occupying the seventh position the previous week, the boy group from HYBE LABELS reclaimed their crown for the Billboard charts.

It was announced today, (07/09), BTS with the song ‘Butter‘ managed to return to the first position and closed the ‘Song of the Summer’ chart which runs from June 12, 2021 to September 11, 2021.

With the return of BTS’ Butter at No. 1, making the boy group’s track the 40th song in Billboard history to occupy No.1 for more than 10 weeks.

This achievement from BTS certainly makes fans happy, ARMY who raised the hashtag #Butter10thNo1OnHot100 on Twitter.

Congratulations to BTS and ARMY on their achievements!