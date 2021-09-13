BTS: Butter is About To Hit All Time High on Billboard

BTS continues to dominate the world music scene with ‘Butter’, the success of this song is too great and it has not left the # 1 position on Billboard HOT 100, will it manage to remove the throne from the queen of this chart?

With ‘Butter’ , BTS conquered the heart of the world completely, idols do not stop succeeding with this track that made all the people on the planet dance and sing; since his single in English has become one of the most listened to, this composition has not stopped sounding and therefore remains at the top of the musical tops.

ARMY has also worked very hard to keep ‘Butter’ in the top spot on the Billboard HOT 100 and every week the results are seen with excitement, Bangtan Sonyeondan is hitting never-before-seen records and it’s all thanks to the support and love of their fandom .

Bangtan is making its mark on music and could steal the crown from Taylor Swift , will ARMY and BTS achieve this goal? We do not doubt the power of this great team.

BTS IS ABOUT TO HIT THE BIGGEST RECORD ON BILLBOARD HOT 100, WILL THEY MANAGE TO SURPASS TAYLOR SWIFT?

Every week, we’ve seen ‘Butter’ atop the Billboard HOT 100, the song hasn’t left the top and will soon hit the highest record for weeks on the chart , for now who has spent the most time at the top of the chart. this chart is Taylor Swift but the Bangtan Boys are already hot on her heels.

These are the records :

Taylor Swift: 44 weeks

BTS : 41 weeks

: 41 weeks Rihanna: 40 weeks

Katy Perry: 37 weeks

If BTS’s ‘Butter’ spends another month at # 1 on the Billboard HOT 100 , it would break Taylor Swift’s record and the group would achieve one more goal in its history, as well as setting the highest bar in international music, Come on, ARMY! They can do it.