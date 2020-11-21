BTS breaks their first records after the release of “BE”

The boys of BTS have begun to break their first records after the premiere of “Life Goes On” from their musical album “BE”. Incredible!

We have to recognize that BTS has positioned itself as one of the most popular and successful K-Pop groups in the music industry, as several of their songs have ranked among the favorites for millions of people around the world.

And just yesterday, these guys surprised the entire ARMY with one of their most anticipated musical singles of this 2020, “Life Goes On”, which belongs to their new musical album “BE”.

Just nine hours after its premiere, this BTS song began to be part of the trends on social networks, breaking its first records in sales, YouTube views, and music charts.

ARMY celebrates BTS’s success with “BE”

Through La Verdad Noticias we learned that the boys of this South Korean boyband had offered a press conference where they presented the most important details of their new musical album “BE”.

There is no doubt that the support of the ARMY was indispensable for the success of her new musical single “Life Goes On”, which, from a few minutes before its live premiere, already had more than 1.7 million people following the transmission.

“Life Goes On” breaks YouTube record

Among the first records reached with “BE” was the number of sales, as it is known that BTS managed to sell more than 1 million 900 thousand copies on its first day, positioning itself as the second largest sale of Hanteo (Korean ranking).

And as if this were not enough, the new musical album of these guys managed to take over the Top 10 of the iTunes chart; and for its part, the new video clip “Life Goes On” has accumulated more than 43 million views on YouTube just a few hours after its premiere.



