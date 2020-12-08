BTS breaks PSY RECORD on Billboard Hot 100

The boys of BTS keep breaking new records, reaching and surpassing PSY’s record with their hit “Gangnam Style”.

BTS does not stop and continues to break records before the end of 2020; now the famous K-Pop boys managed to reach the record of Psy who reached the Billboard Hot 100 with “Gangnam Style”.

The idols of BigHit did not imagine the scope that their first song in English would have. As a gift to ARMY, Bangtan decided to try a new style and was inspired by retro music and the 90s to get everyone dancing with a musical explosion called “Dynamite”, which marked a new milestone in his career.

Billboard released its weekly Hot 100 chart and BTS once again positioned itself within the top 10 thanks to the stream, sales and broadcasts that idols have received from ARMY. Life Goes On, her new song, again topped the sales chart in the global rankings. These figures give the K-pop group a new career high.

According to information we have in Somagnews as, this could be a good omen for Bangtan, who will compete in 2021 for the GRAMMY for “Best Duo or Group Performance” with Dynamite, a song that achieved success released in 2012 by a Korean artist. .

Psy and the idols have been ranked as the most popular Korean artists in America.

BTS fame embezzes PSY

Bangtan’s retro song made it to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, this is her 11th week to appear on the chart in a row, just like the feat that Psy accomplished alone.

The K-pop group also added 15 weeks without leaving the Billboard general chart, milestones that add to Life Goes On’s # 1 of “BE” as the first South Korean song to do so. ARMY shared their messages of congratulations and support for the boys through social networks, as their popularity knows no limits.

BTS is expected to continue adding triumphs before the end of 2020, with galas such as The Fact Music Awards and the Gaon Awards, in addition to the Golden Disk Awards earlier this year.

The boys of BTS were placed on the annual music charts thanks to “Dynamite”, considered one of the best songs of 2020.



