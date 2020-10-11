BTS breaks new records with Map the Soul ON: E concert

BTS’s Map Of The Soul ON: E has become one of the most watched online shows in the world, millions of fans enjoyed the Bangtan Boys’ performances, idols broke a new record thanks to the success of their show.

Each BTS project seems to be bigger than the previous one and the most recent Map Of The Soul ON: E show has attracted the attention of international audiences, the concert transmitted via the internet is one of the most watched so far in 2020.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope Suga, V and RM met with ARMY for two days in a row to offer them an epic show, the singers and rappers of the Big Hit Entertainment agency not only presented their best hits, they also lived with their fans who, despite the distance, were excited to see their favorite K-pop stars.

Everything the Bangtan Boys play they turn to gold and the Map Of The Soul ON: E concert was no exception. Various South Korean media have revealed the economic impact and influence of the event.

BTS ACHIEVES SALES AND VIEWS RECORDS ON THE SHOW ONLINE MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E.

The band Beyond The Scene had more than 1 million viewers the two days of Map Of The Soul ON: E and in some countries the majority of fans such as the United States, England, Japan and China were concentrated.

The “Dynamite” performers from the sale of the concert tickets made an estimated profit of 50 billion won, more than 40 million US dollars. This is a new achievement for BTS idols.

The K-pop group surpassed its own milestone at the Bang Bang Con: The Live online concert, which drew more than 750,000 fans from 107 countries and the show’s earnings were 22 billion won.

The figures for Map Of The Soul ON: E are not yet official and it is believed that the entertainment company Big Hit will make a report sharing the numbers generated by their artists on Map Of The Soul ON: E.

They say that remembering is living again, we invite you to enjoy the best moments of the online concert of idols: BTS, the best moments of the Map Of The Soul ON: E concert.



