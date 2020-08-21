BTS Breaks New ‘Dynamite’ MV Record in 20 Minutes

BTS has again succeeded in breaking new records through their latest song, Dynamite. The music video for the English-language song was just released at 1 pm local time.

In a matter of minutes, BTS’s latest song immediately broke a new record. The song written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar immediately caught the attention of fans.

The music video was immediately watched by more than 10 million viewers and 1 million likes within 20 minutes of the video’s release.

Not only that, BTS quickly became a trending topic after the Dynamite music video was released. This song describes the themes of happiness, self-confidence and also the values ​​of life. The video clip of this song also features a fresh and colorful disco concept. This video also shows the cheerful side of BTS personnel.

As reported by Soompi, BTS also held the previous record for a Korean music group whose music video reached 10 million viewers through the song ON, in just 65 minutes.

The song Dynamite is the first song in BTS’s new album which is planned to be released at the end of next year. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding the boyband’s new album which consists of seven members.



