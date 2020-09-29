BTS breaks Lizzo’s record on Billboard thanks to Dynamite

The success of BTS and Dynamite continues to grow thanks to their popularity among fans, they now hold a new record on the Billboard chart.

The launch of Dynamite created great excitement among BTS fans around the world. But the wait for more music from this idol group was not all that this release gave us, as the positive reception this melody had has given these performers great achievements and a new record.

Although seeing the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart was a pleasant surprise to their fans, this is not the only success the group had on the charts.

Several weeks have passed since the release of the song and MV for Dynamite, but the ARMYs have kept this tune in the best positions, which was reflected in a new achievement.

ONE MORE RECORD FOR DYNAMITE AND BTS

Dynamite was just crowned the first song to chart at # 1 on the Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart for 5 weeks, setting a new record in the music industry.

This achievement caused a great surprise, since the longest time that a melody had been kept on that site was 4 weeks, an achievement that belonged to Lizzo with his song Truth Hurts.

Although the achievement of this celeb was obtained between the months of September and October 2019, a year later BTS exceeded the figure, but we still do not know if it will soon appear at the top of this list once more.

Very soon you will also be able to see BTS Week on The Tonight Show, we tell you how you can follow the live broadcast and see these idols throughout the week.



