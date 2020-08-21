BTS breaks legendary YouTube record with “Dynamite”

According to a report from Variety, the video drew more than 4 million simultaneous live viewers at one point during its premiere. Therefore, it would be the most watched premiere in the entire history of YouTube, surpassing How You Like That by BLACKPINK.

In addition, the group has surpassed 50 million views with the music video in just 8 hours. Celebrate by watching the music video again here.

Take a look at the fan comments below:

I would really appreciate if soompi could publish articles from the mv that exceed 20,30,40 million viewers just as they have done with BP HYLT (I am not comparing both groups, just saying)

It was annoying getting updates for every 10,000 of a video from a group I’m not a supporter of, so personally I wouldn’t want them to do those kinds of articles, maybe just the first 10,000, 50,000 and then every 100,000 would be fine. However, it seems unfair that they suddenly stop doing it for one of the only groups that manages to get such a high number of visits in 24 hours. We’ll see.

Nice job!!! BTS fighting !! 🤗

Keep working hard and never feel bad because I’m here to support you! 😇

That song is literally FIRE! 🔥🔥 Keep going BTS !! The kings of K-POP are back with another amazing song! 💕💕🤩🤩

Guys, the visit rate is decreasing by the hour. Keep streaming, we’re not done yet and YouTube will likely remove the views again because they’ve been frozen for an hour. Let’s get 120M in 24 hours !! Fighting !! Borahae💜💜

