BTS breaks an important record of likes with Boy With Luv’s MV

BTS managed to make a big mark on ‘Boy With Luv’ MV on YouTube. The MV of ‘Boy With Luv’ BTS on YouTube has significant numbers of visits and likes .

The members of BTS are one of the musical groups that have best known how to take advantage of technology to get their message across digital platforms, the Big Hit guys are always close to ARMY .

Thanks to their impact and presence on the Internet , Bangtan Boys have a special connection with the audience that follows them, regardless of language or time difference, idols know how important their fans are to them.

BTS’s success is thanks to its musical style , its sincere lyrics and the theories of its videos, which involve its members and activate the creativity of those who enjoy their record materials.

Now, the Big Hit boys broke a big record with the ‘Boy With Luv’ music video on YouTube, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, Suga and J-Hope managed to accumulate more than 16 million likes. in the clip.

The clip of ‘Boy With Luv ‘ is the first music video collaborative platform on the famous YouTube to reach that number of likes of the spectators , the work of the idols was recognized with the love of the public.

The MV of ‘Boy With Luv ‘ of BTS in collaboration with American singer Halsey, has so far more than 832 million views, another major brand to the group led by Namjoon .

Some of the features most important in the video of ‘Boy With Luv’ BTS is the energy that reflect the seven singers and rappers of the group of K-pop, combined with multiple scenarios colorful and rhythms of the track.

Check out BTS’s ‘ Boy With Luv ‘ MV :

Recently, the youngest member of BTS established himself as the most wanted idol on the Internet, Jungkook demonstrated his power and impact on different online platforms by being the celebrity with the most serch. Wow.



