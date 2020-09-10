BTS, ‘Break the Silence: The Movie’ Video Poster

BTS has released their video poster for the documentary ‘Break the Silence: The Movie’

The video poster opens with the appearance of their shining lightsticks in their idol’s concert stadium, then displays each BTS member as they appear on stage.

‘Break the Silence: The Movie’ itself is a documentary film that will highlight BTS in the seconds of the ending of their world tour called ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’, and 7 members of the boy group will tell their personal stories that they have never had before. tell me before.

The documentary was previously scheduled to premiere on September 10 KST in various regions, but its premiere has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been no further notice of the fixed premiere date of the film. While waiting for further news, here is the appearance of a video poster from the movie “Break the Silence: The Movie” which BTS just released.



