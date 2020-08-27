BTS Break the Silence movie is coming to theaters

The boys of BTS will premiere the film Break The Silence: Persona and tickets are already on sale, know the details and do not miss the premiere.

Big Hit Entertainment has prepared great surprises for BTS fans, although the group is currently preparing their new record material, K-Pop idols will also hit the cinema screens with their new movie Break The Silence: The Movie.

Although in some parts of the world this film will be revealed from September 10, there are also sites that announced the premiere for next September 24 depending on the region in which you are.

The Cinepolis theaters are one of the venues where you can enjoy this film by the K-Pop group and you can now purchase tickets through a pre-sale. Do you want to know all the details? Then keep reading.

Break The Silence: The Movie will show us scenes from the tour that BTS made throughout the world with the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, but this film will reveal the personality and thoughts of the Bangtan Sonyeondan members from a closer and more emotional perspective .

The pre-sale of the tickets is available from today and you can access it through the Cinépolis website. Tickets have a cost of 110 Mexican pesos plus the service charge and there are different times to enjoy this movie.

When buying your tickets you should pay close attention to the cinema where you are requesting the tickets, since through Twitter, the chain of cinemas announced that the premiere of the film Break The Silence: The Movie will only be available in the states where the reopening of cinemas has already been approved.

To motivate you to attend the premiere, the guys from BTS sent a special message with a video inviting you to watch Break The Silence: Persona.



