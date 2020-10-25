BTS: Boy With Luv, 1 billion views on YouTube

BTS is back on YouTube now with “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey Reaches 1 Billion Views Since Release!

BTS has reached an incredible milestone with “Boy With Luv”!

On October 24 at approximately 11:15 p.m. KST, the music video for BTS’s “Boy With Luv” surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. This is approximately one year, six months, and 12 days after its release on April 12, 2019.

BTS’s new achievement was achieved thanks to the efforts of the ARMY, who are already celebrating the great feat on social media such as Twitter.

BTS’s second YouTube win

This is BTS’s second music video to reach 1 billion views after “DNA” became the first music video by a Korean boy group to achieve the feat in June 2020.

This also means that “Boy With Luv” has now set a new record for the fastest Korean music video by a boy group to reach 1 billion views, just moments ago.

Other Korean artists who have accomplished this feat include BLACKPINK and PSY, as we previously reported on Somagnews.



