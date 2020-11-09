BTS, best song and best group at MTV EMA 2020

BTS as well as Stray Kids took home awards at the MTV EMA 2020 and we have all the details for you.

Last Sunday, November 8, the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 were held, which were broadcast from several cities.

According to the details we have in The Truth News, the famous K-Pop group, won important awards thanks to the love of all their fans,

BTS emerged as the big winner of the night, taking a total of four awards after being nominated in five categories this year.

BTS wins at the MTV EMA 2020

BTS won Best Song with their smash hit “Dynamite”, beating stiff competition from:

DaBaby’s “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

“Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

“Roddy Ricch” The Box

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids took home the Best Korean Performance award after being nominated alongside ASTRO, EVERGLOW, KARD, and VICTON.

On social networks, the big fans of both groups went crazy and celebrated the awards that BTS and Stray Kids received.



