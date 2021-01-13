BTS becomes the new global face of Coca-Cola

It’s official! Bangtan Sonyeondan guys will be working with the largest soft drink company in the world.

BTS and Coca Cola will prepare a global campaign that expresses the power of music and emotions, a worker from the beverage company revealed more details of the collaboration.

Bangtan Sonyeondan is one of the K-pop groups with the highest brand reputations, so it’s no surprise that they star in various campaigns with food, car, armchair, jewelry, and beverage companies.

A few days ago, a new Coca-Cola commercial was released in Indonesia, ARMY upon hearing the accompanying song of the clip noticed that the voices of the track were similar to those of Jimin , V and Jungkook .

The tune was titled ‘ Turn Up Your Rhythm’ and rumors of a collaboration of BTS with d and Coca-Cola were becoming larger, the issue became a trend in different social networks and other online communities.

The agency Big Hit Entertainment neither confirmed nor denied the possible campaign of the idols of the K-pop with one of the most important companies in the world refresqueras.

BTS SIGNED AN INTERNATIONAL CONTRACT WITH COCA-COLA

Recently, Korean media interviewed a Coca-Cola spokesperson, and he confirmed the band’s participation in a series of commercials to promote the brand globally.

The artists reportedly signed a global contract with Coca-Cola for a campaign of great magnitude, little by little they will launch new commercials in different parts of the world.

The Indonesian commercial represented the first preview of the announcements that will gradually be published in other parts of the world, the theme ‘Turn Up Your Rhythm’ will be used in the rest of the promotional clips and the boys of BTS if they participated in the interpretation .

It is not the first time that the interpreters of ‘ON’ will work with the company, for years they collaborated with Coca-Cola in advertisements or sporting events, in 2018 they starred in the summer campaigns and the FIFA World Cup Russia.

HEY! The boys of BTS won a huge number of trophies at the 10th GAON Chart Music Awards ceremony.