BTS becomes main winner of People’s Choice Awards

Although television was not seen, BTS was the main winner of the People’s Choice Awards 2020, with four awards.

The boys of BTS were the big winners at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, but you would never know it by watching the two-hour show that aired on E! Sunday, November 15.

The four categories BTS won were not featured on the air, so K-pop sensations were barely mentioned. The same happened with Ariana Grande, who won two awards.

The show has 44 categories, not counting three honorary awards. That allows producers to select categories. The categories that are presented to the air are those in which the winners agreed to accept.

Justin Bieber won the 2020 male artist award, although there was no presentation or acceptance speech. The award was simply mentioned in the introduction to his performance of two songs from “Lonely” and “Holy.” Bieber and Chloe X Halle provided the only performances of the night.

Jennifer Lopez received the 2020 People’s Icon Award and had the most star-studded performance of the night. Oscar winners Renée Zellweger and Nicole Kidman spoke warmly about the versatile star. Armie Hammer presented the award. Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry received the other special awards of the night.

Bad Boys For Life was named the 2020 movie even though it lost an award to the 2020 action movie, to Mulan. Similarly, Grey’s Anatomy won the 2020 (TV) show, even though it lost the 2020 drama show to Riverdale. One probably shouldn’t look at the People’s Choice Awards for logic or consistency.

Demi Lovato hosted the show, which was held at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. There was no live audience, although there was a virtual audience of fans from across the United States on big screens on either side of a catwalk where the winners appeared.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHpNxIbAJSe/?utm_source=ig_embed

Awards BTS won

As we already mentioned, BTS was the main winner in the People’s Choice Awards 2020, sweeping four awards and although the epic moment could not be seen on television, in Somagnews we present the categories that won.

2020 Band: BTS

Favorite Music Video of 2020: Dynamite – BTS

Favorite Album of 2020: Map of the Soul: 7 – BTS

Favorite Song of 2020: Dynamite – BTS



