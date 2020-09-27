BTS attends Savage Love Challenge with Jason Derulo

Each of the BTS members gave their twist to the ‘Savage Love’ Challenge, the singers and rappers uploaded a new video on TikTok doing a duet with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM have been busy in multiple promotional activities for ‘Dynamite’, their most recent single in English which since its release received good reviews and continues to break records by entering the most music chats. major players in the music industry.

Although the idols’ schedule is full of dynamics, they always try to find a space to have fun, relax and interact with their millions of fans, whom they inspire and constantly fill with joy.

The 7 members of BTS are very active on their social media, uploading photos and sharing videos to tell their fans about their daily routine. This time the performers of ‘Black Swan’ did not resist being part of the ‘Savage Love’ Challenge on the TikTok application.

BTS IDOLS JOIN THE ‘SAVEGE LOVE’ CHALLENGE AT TIKTOK.

“Savage Love” became one of the most popular songs on the TikTok video social network, as thousands of people danced to the beat of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo with a simple, fun choreography that everyone could do.

The members of BTS could not be left behind and a few hours ago they uploaded their version of the choreography ‘Savage Love’ to their personal TikTok account. In the seconds-long clip, Suga, Jungkook, and J-Hope are first seen doing one of the most famous steps in the Challenge, followed by Taehyung, Jimin, Jin, and RM.

The surprise that the members of the ‘ON’ interpreters had was not only their powerful dance, the idols made a video in the duo mode, that is, they had special guests in their Challenge. The boys’ TikTok features Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, creators of ‘Savage Love’.

The new Bangtan Boys video on TikTok already has more than 11 million views and continues to accumulate views. What did you think of the new BTS TikTok video?

Recently, the guys from the K-pop band of the company Big Hit had an incredible show, we invite you to see: BTS performs at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert 2020.



