BTS at the UN: Streaming Links to Watch Speech at SDG Moment 2021

BTS‘s third participation in a United Nations Assembly generates a lot of expectations. The K-pop group will soon travel to New York as a representative of South Korea and the youth in this event of international magnitude. The boyband will give a speech and show a musical performance at the SDG Moment 2021 session.

As confirmed by the UN website, the high-level meeting where BTS will participate will be held on Monday, September 20. The SDG 2021 Moment focuses on sustainable development goals 17 and will be broadcast online for the public around the world.

What time will BTS’s speech be at the UN (2021)?

BTS will be part of the opening segment at SDG Moment 2021. According to the official program, the group could appear between 8 am and 8.40 am (New York). His speech is scheduled after President Moon Jae In’s introductory remarks.

Schedules by Latin American countries

Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama : 7.00 am

Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua : 6.00 am

Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico : 8.00 am

Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay : 9.00 am

Spain : 2.00 pm

Links to watch BTS online at the UN

The UN Web TV page broadcasts all the events of the United Nations General Assembly. In a press release, the entity said that its technology team is preparing to resist the power of ARMY due to the foreseeable traffic on its servers.

They highlighted that in the previous appearances of BTS (2018 and 2020), the streaming system had some problems due to the great attention that the K-pop group captured .

This 2021, fans will be able to see BTS on these platforms:

See BTS at the UN in 2021: SDG Moment on YouTube

In the following video the countdown and reminder for the participation of BTS in the SDG Moment (morning session) is active.

BTS at the UN 2020

This will be BTS‘s third appearance at the UN. The most recent was at the 75th General Assembly, held in 2020.

BTS’s debut at the UN

BTS‘s first participation in the UN was in 2018. In that edition, idols became the first musical artists to appear in the United Nations General Assembly.

BTS in the Blue House

Previously, on the 14th, BTS was decorated by South Korean President Moon at the Blue House. The idols were named representatives of future generations and culture .