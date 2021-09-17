BTS At The Fact Music Awards 2021 When Are They And Who Will We See?

BTS will be present at The Fact Music Awards 2021. Do you miss seeing your favorite idols on stage? Stray Kids, BTS and more K-Pop groups join the show that we will see at The Fact Music Awards during its 2021 edition.

In South Korea every year there are multiple awards to celebrate, remember and recognize all the good that the entertainment world has left us over the last few months. Since 2020, many of these events have changed their modality to an online-only format for everyone’s safety and that is just what will happen in this award where BTS will perform .

The idols of Hybe be presented again at The Fact Music Awards , but after the successful launch of new tunes can not wait to see what they show on the show.

In addition to Bangtan Sonyeondan, you’ll be able to see talented groups and singers who have spoiled their fans with more music, so you don’t want to miss the awards event that will recognize the most influential songs, albums, and artists.

FULL LINEUP FOR THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS 2021

On this occasion the presentations include a great diversity of groups and singers, the shows that we will see will be in charge of:

Bts

Super Junior

Hwang Chi Yeol

SEVENTEEN

Oh my girl

Brave girls

ITZY

The Boyz

Stray Kids

ATEEZ

STAR

ENHYPEN

STAYC

WHEN TO SEE THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS 2021?

The event is scheduled to air on October 2, so there are only a few days left before you can enjoy a dose of music and excitement that comes to your screen from South Korea.

The show will be seen internationally for free, so it will be a sensational show.