BTS at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, live stream

The Bangtan Boys will be performing at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, K-pop idols are nominated for two major categories, and could take home the golden megaphone. Know the schedules, the links of the event and follow the live broadcast.

Today the 2020 Billboard Music Awards are celebrated, Kelly Clarkson will be in charge of conducting the gala where there will be exponents of all musical genres such as: BTS, Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

The members of BTS will be as special guests at the 2020 BBMAs, this year the Big Hit Entertainment group has two nominations: A Top Social Artist and Top Duo / Group.

Surely you are very excited about the participation of Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM in the 2020 BBMAs, and it is not for less, because this is one of the most important shows for singers and rappers.

Some reports indicate that the South Korean boy group has already recorded their presentation for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the artists were in terminal 2 of the Incheon International Airport, it is said that they could present ‘Dynamite’, their latest single in English.

ARMY is already preparing to see the presentation of their favorite idols on the screen, you too organize your day so as not to miss this important event that brings together the most influential stars in music.

KNOW THE SCHEDULES TO SEE BTS IN THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2020.

October 14th.

6:00 PM Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador.

7:00 PM Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador and Peru.

8:00 PM Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

9:00 PM Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil.

October 15th.

2:00 AM Spain.



