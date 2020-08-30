BTS at MTV VMAs 2020, how to watch live broadcast

BTS will debut at the MTV VMAs 2020, in addition, they could be crowned in 3 categories. Are you ready for the Dynamite blast? Bangtan will present his song for the first time on MTV, a music ceremony that will take place this Sunday, August 30. BigHit’s group is nominated for 3 categories, so in addition to promoting their new single, they could also be crowned winners.

If you don’t want to miss a single detail of their presentation, check the broadcast schedules for each country, in addition to following the live signals so you don’t miss a single moment of the K-pop group, this is their first appearance on the MTVs, so ARMY is really excited to be able to support them.

MTV VMA’s 2020, schedules for the live broadcast:

18:00 pm: Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala

19:00 pm: Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador and Panama

20:00 pm: Chile, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Paraguay

21:00 PM: Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay

2:00 am: Spain



