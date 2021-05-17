BTS At MTV Movie Awards 2021 LIVE: Channels and Times To See The Awards

Where and how to see day 2 of the MTV Movie Awards 2021 live? BTS aspires to win on the second award date; If you are ARMY, you cannot miss their participation. Therefore, here we share channels, schedules and all the details of this event that celebrates the best of cinema and television.

When are the MTV Movie Awards 2021?

This year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 separated two consecutive dates for its realization.

The first was held on the night of Sunday, May 16 ET, and they awarded the winners of the usual categories, among these best film (To all the boys: Always and forever) and best series (WandaVision).

Meanwhile, the second date, called MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED , will air May 17 ET. Here they will celebrate television reality shows and other content, such asmusical documentaries.

What time is the MTV Movie Awards 2021?

Like the first date, MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED Live will begin at 9:00 pm ET.

Schedule to see the MTV Movie Awards 2021

We share here the schedules according to countries.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 in Peru: 8.00 pm

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 in Argentina: 10.00 pm

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 in Uruguay: 10.00 pm

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 in Mexico: 10.00 pm

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 in Chile: 9.00 pm

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 in Bolivia: 9.00 pm

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 in Colombia: 8.00 pm

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 in the United States: 9.00 pm (ET)

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 in Spain: 3.00 am (Tuesday 18)

What is BTS nominated for for the 2021 MTV Movie Awards?

BTS is nominated in the Best Music Documentary category , for Break the silence: The movie .

This film was released with great success at the end of last year and collects the best moments of the Love Yourself Tour , a 2019 tour that took the famous Korean septet to the United States, Europe, Brazil and more places around the world.

Nominated for the MTV Movie Awards 2021

Along with Bangtan’s work , seven other documentaries about pop stars, rap and more musical genres aspire to raise the medal in this category, which was supported by fans through voting.

Check here the complete list of nominees for the best music documentary of the MTV Movie Awards 2021 .

Ariana Grande : Excuse me, I love you

BTS : Break the silence: The movie

Biggle: I got a story to tell

Billie Eilish: The world’s a little blurry

Demi Lovato : Dancing with the devil

Shawn Mendes: In wonder

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

The New York Times presents: Framing Britney Spears

The Bee Gees : How can you mend a broken heart

On which channel does the MTV Movie Awards 2021 happen?

As the name of the event indicates, the person in charge of its transmission will be MTV . You can find this medium on the following television channels:

Movistar: 602

DirecTV: 264

Sky: Channel 70

Watch the MTV Movie Awards 2021 by streaming

You can follow the streaming of the MTV Movie Awards 2021 on Movistar Play, Claro Video and DirecTV Go.

In addition, you will see official news of the event on the official MTV channels on YouTube and Twitter ( https://www.youtube.com/c/MTV/videos and @MTV , respectively)

Where will the 2021 MTV Movie Awards take place?

The MTV Movie Awards are held at the Palladium Theater located in Los Angeles, California.